Obituary for Allen Berry

HOWE – Allen Patrick Berry, 68, of Howe was born March 25, 1953 in Lowville, New York to John Alfred, Sr. and Florence Eleanor (Aucter) Berry and passed away Jan. 1, 2022.

No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.

Allen graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School before entering the US Navy, where he served from October, 1971 to October, 1975. He had served on the USS Constellation, as well as with his brother at the same time. He married Leilani Brugger on January 17, 1975 in San Diego, California. After the service, they moved to Garland, Texas; then after a few years they moved to Heavener, Oklahoma, where Allen could hunt and fish. He was a member of BACA prior to his illness. He loved Oklahoma and called it home. Mrs. Berry passed away Aug.15, 2012.

He is survived by four sisters Frances (Fred) Wilcox of Pahrump, Nevada, Sandi Shutter of Gettysburg, South Dakota, Carolyn (Craig) Thayer of Plano, Texas and

Susan (Brian) Dailey of Eaton Rapids, Maine; one brother John A. (Kimberly Herrman) Berry, Jr.; step-grandson David Smith and his mother, Amanda Smith of Waterloo, New York; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lani; two step-sons David and Danny Smith; and brother-in-law, Richard Shutter.

