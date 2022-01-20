LeFlore County weather 1-20-2022

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Brutally cold weather with some clouds are forecast for Thursday in LeFlore County.

The high will only be 32 degrees, with a low of 14 degrees.

Wednesday’s high was 59 with a low of 29.

Sunrise is 7:24 a.m. Sunset is 5:35 p.m. Thursday.

Average temperatures for Jan. 20 are a high of 51 and low of 29.

Records for the date were a high of 83 in 1951, and a low of -4 in 1985.

On Jan. 20, 2021, the high was 47, with a low of 42.