HUA, Council agendas 1-20-2022

The Heavener Utilities Authority and City Council will meet in regular business meetings 6 p.m. Thursday at the Heavener City Hall, 103 East Avenue B in Heavener.

Here are the agendas:

HUA

CALL TO ORDER – Chairman

ROLL CALL – Clerk

INVOCATION – Chairman

AGENDA

Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.

Consider, discuss, and take action on declaration of excess property of the Heavener Utility Authority.

Consider, discuss and take action on accepting the contract for Emblem ARPA funds management.

New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the chairman from a sign-in sheet where each citizen wishing to address the board of trustees shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).

Treasurer’s report

City manager’s report

Water superintendent’s report

Trustee’s/chairman’s report

Adjourn

City council

CALL TO ORDER – Chairman

ROLL CALL – Clerk

INVOCATION – Chairman

AGENDA

Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.

Open the floor for public comments on the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Dept.’s Recreational Trails Program Grant application.

Consider, discuss, and take action to approve Resolution # 2022-001 concerning USDA grant for the renovation on the Lamp Light Theater.

New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).

City manager’s report

Trustee’s/chairman’s report