Death notice for Willie Lee Smith

SPIRO – Willie Lee Smith, 36, of Spiro was born May 5, 1985 in Fort Smith Arkansas to Mary (Powell) Smith and Charles Smith and passed away Jan. 14, 2022 in Spiro.

Viewing/visitation is from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro. Cremation is under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

Survivors include his wife, Patty Smith; daughter Jada Smith; three sons Payton Smith, Dante Smith and Devonate Smith; father; Martin Means, five sisters Brenda, Rachel, Michelle, Carlen, and Amelia; and six brothers Wesley, Odell, Carlos, Charles, Claude, and Sam.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Smith.