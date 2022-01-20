Calendar of events 1-20-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
HUA and city council meeting
High school basketball: LeFlore County Tournament
Friday
Memorial services for Ronald Edwards
High school basketball: LCT
Saturday
Funeral service for Iona Parker
Funeral service for Sierra Darneal
Funeral service for Steven Keeney
LCT finals at Talihina.
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Tuesday
High school basketball: Arkoma at Keota; Haileyville at Bokoshe; Pocola at Heavener; LeFlore at Whitesboro; Poteau at Checotah; Hartshorne at Talihina; Wister at Quinton; Cameron at Braggs.