Top seeds cruise into semifinals
The top four seeds in both the girls’ and boys’ brackets sailed into the semifinals, which start Thursday at Talihina.
In the first semifinal game, Howe’s girls play Whitesboro at 7 p.m. with the second semifinal matching Heavener’s girls and Pocola at 8:30 p.m.
Girls LCT bracket after Tuesday
The boys’ semifinals are Friday. In the first semifinal, Panama and Spiro play at 7 p.m. The second semifinal has Howe playing Pocola.
All of Wednesday’s games are in the loser’s bracket. For the girls Cameron and Arkoma play at 4 p.m. at Wister; Talihina’s girls play Wister at 7 p.m. in Wister; Panama and LeFlore play at 7 p.m. in Howe; and Poteau and Spiro play 7 p.m. at Wister.
For the boys, Arkoma plays Cameron at 5:30 p.m. at Wister; Whitesboro and Talihina play 8:30 p.m.; LeFlore goes against Poteau 8:30 p.m. at Howe; and Wister and Heavener play 8:30 p.m. at Wister.
Here is the upcoming schedule
Boys
Winner’s bracket
Friday
Panama vs. Spiro 7 p.m. Talihina
Howe vs. Pocola 8:30 p.m. at Talihina
Loser’s bracket
Wednesday
Arkoma vs. Cameron 5:30 at Wister
Whitesboro vs. Talihina 8:30 TBA
LeFlore vs. Poteau 8:30 p.m. at Howe
Wister vs. Heavener 8:30 p.m. at Wister
Girls
Winner’s bracket
Thursday
Howe vs. Whitesboro 7 p.m. at Talihina
Heavener vs. Pocola 8:30 p.m. at Talihina
Loser’s bracket
Wednesday
Cameron vs. Arkoma 4 p.m. at Wister
Talihina vs. Wister 7 p.m. at Wister
Panama vs. LeFlore 7 p.m. at Howe
Poteau vs. Spiro 7 p.m. TBA
Tuesday’s scores
Boys
Winner’s bracket
Panama 81, LeFlore 47
Spiro 57, Poteau 41
Howe 74, Wister 39
Pocola 58, Heavener 37
Loser’s bracket
Cameron 66, Bokoshe 34
Girls
Winner’s bracket
Whitesboro 52, LeFlore 47
Pocola 67, Spiro 41
Heavener 49, Poteau 38
Howe 84, Panama 39