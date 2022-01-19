Top seeds cruise into semifinals

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The top four seeds in both the girls’ and boys’ brackets sailed into the semifinals, which start Thursday at Talihina.

In the first semifinal game, Howe’s girls play Whitesboro at 7 p.m. with the second semifinal matching Heavener’s girls and Pocola at 8:30 p.m.

Boys LCT after Tuesday

Girls LCT bracket after Tuesday

The boys’ semifinals are Friday. In the first semifinal, Panama and Spiro play at 7 p.m. The second semifinal has Howe playing Pocola.

All of Wednesday’s games are in the loser’s bracket. For the girls Cameron and Arkoma play at 4 p.m. at Wister; Talihina’s girls play Wister at 7 p.m. in Wister; Panama and LeFlore play at 7 p.m. in Howe; and Poteau and Spiro play 7 p.m. at Wister.

For the boys, Arkoma plays Cameron at 5:30 p.m. at Wister; Whitesboro and Talihina play 8:30 p.m.; LeFlore goes against Poteau 8:30 p.m. at Howe; and Wister and Heavener play 8:30 p.m. at Wister.

Here is the upcoming schedule

Boys

Winner’s bracket

Friday

Panama vs. Spiro 7 p.m. Talihina

Howe vs. Pocola 8:30 p.m. at Talihina

Loser’s bracket

Wednesday

Arkoma vs. Cameron 5:30 at Wister

Whitesboro vs. Talihina 8:30 TBA

LeFlore vs. Poteau 8:30 p.m. at Howe

Wister vs. Heavener 8:30 p.m. at Wister

Girls

Winner’s bracket

Thursday

Howe vs. Whitesboro 7 p.m. at Talihina

Heavener vs. Pocola 8:30 p.m. at Talihina

Loser’s bracket

Wednesday

Cameron vs. Arkoma 4 p.m. at Wister

Talihina vs. Wister 7 p.m. at Wister

Panama vs. LeFlore 7 p.m. at Howe

Poteau vs. Spiro 7 p.m. TBA

Tuesday’s scores

Boys

Winner’s bracket

Panama 81, LeFlore 47

Spiro 57, Poteau 41

Howe 74, Wister 39

Pocola 58, Heavener 37

Loser’s bracket

Cameron 66, Bokoshe 34

Girls

Winner’s bracket

Whitesboro 52, LeFlore 47

Pocola 67, Spiro 41

Heavener 49, Poteau 38

Howe 84, Panama 39