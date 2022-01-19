Obituary for Iona Parker

Iona Faye “Onie” Luman-Parker, 89, of Heavener was born Oct. 26, 1932 in Heavener to Elmer M. and Zella M. (West) Taylor. She closed her eyes on Sunday night, Jan. 16 and opened them to the beauty of heaven on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Iona had just celebrated her 89th birthday on Oct. 26 and was a resident at the Heavener Nursing Home.

Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener, with Reverend Frankie Harris, Phillip Owen, and Jimmy Quinn officiating. Burial will follow in Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Iona was a life-long resident of Heavener, a retired cook from the Heavener Nursing Home, and a member of the Heavener Assembly of God. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. Iona will be missed by all that knew her.

She is survived by two daughters Syretha Lair and husband Robert of Edmond, and Carolyn Harris and husband John of Poteau; one son, James Lumen, of Heavener; three brothers Howard Taylor and wife Georgia of Heavener, Robert Taylor of Poteau and Hubert Taylor of Heavener; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous other loved ones and host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Baxter Huckaby; her second husband, Preston Luman; her third husband, Tobe Parker; two sons Danny Luman and John Paul Luman; and one sister, Reba Baker.

Pallbearers are Michael Luman, Dalton Luman, Erik Lair, J.R. Baker, Trenton Luman and Christian Owen. Honorary pallbearer is Payton Owen

Viewing is from noon until 6 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday. The family will be visiting with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

