LeFlore County weather 1-19-2022

Cloudy with a chance of rain Thursday morning before the temperatures take a big drop and possibly turn the precipitation into ice or snow overnight.

The high will be 54 degrees, with a low of 18 degrees.

Tuesday’s high was 64, with a low of 48.

Sunrise Wednesday is 7:25 a.m. Sunset it 5:34 p.m.

Average temperatures for Jan. 19 are a high of 51 and low of 29.

Records for the date were a high of 81 in 1952. The record low was -2 in 1984.

On Jan. 19, 2021, the high was 56 and low was 33.