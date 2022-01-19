| logout
LeFlore County weather 1-19-2022
Cloudy with a chance of rain Thursday morning before the temperatures take a big drop and possibly turn the precipitation into ice or snow overnight.
The high will be 54 degrees, with a low of 18 degrees.
Tuesday’s high was 64, with a low of 48.
Sunrise Wednesday is 7:25 a.m. Sunset it 5:34 p.m.
Average temperatures for Jan. 19 are a high of 51 and low of 29.
Records for the date were a high of 81 in 1952. The record low was -2 in 1984.
On Jan. 19, 2021, the high was 56 and low was 33.