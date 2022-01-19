Commissioners approve personnel changes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – LeFlore County Commissioners made several personnel appointments Monday, while tabling action on a couple of major items.

Renee Weaver was appointed first deputy court clerk. A proposal to appoint Sadie Douchette as first deputy in the county assessor’s office was tabled at the request of Assessor Gaylon Freeman.

Nikki Walker was appointed LeFlore County Detention Center receiving officer to replace Joyce Piguet, who recently retired.

Loni Chandler was named requisitioning officer and Ladonna Jordan receiving officer in the court clerk’s office.

Resolutions were approved to dispose of obsolete equipment in the county clerk’s office and an obsolete printer from District 2.

Commissioners again tabled a proposal from Romaine Cos to purchase sanitizing equipment for the courthouse.

Commission Chairman Craig Olive said the proposed deal was being examined to determine exactly what would be included.

Romaine representative Stewart Mayfield said he had discussed the county purchasing hand sprayers, chemicals, a floor cleaner and three dilution pumps.

Also tabled again was a resolution to create and maintain a reward fund for littering offenses collections. The item was tabled last week so Sheriff Rodney Derryberry could make sure it did not conflict with what his department is already doing, but he was not present to discuss it at Monday’s meeting.

A discussion regarding tax liability for a leased road grader was scratched as Olive said the concerns had been worked out with the assessor’s office.

The board approved a public health resolution allowing LeFlore County Treasurer April Caughern to reinvest surplus funds for January.

Also approved were purchase orders, payroll, bonds, monthly fee reports, transfer of appropriations, blanket purchase orders and the two ongoing bridge construction projects — one a mile east of Shady Point over the Poteau River and the other one on Brazil Creek Road south of Oklahoma State Highway 31 and west of Shady Point.