Calendar of events 1-19-2022
PROTECTED CONTENT
If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.
Username and Password Help
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.
Wednesday
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC
Funeral service for Faye McKinny
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
HUA and city council meeting
High school basketball: LeFlore County Tournament
Friday
Memorial services for Ronald Edwards
High school basketball: LCT
Saturday
Funeral service for Iona Parker
Funeral service for Sierra Darneal
LCT finals at Talihina.
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Tuesday
High school basketball: Arkoma at Keota; Haileyville at Bokoshe; Pocola at Heavener; LeFlore at Whitesboro; Poteau at Checotah; Hartshorne at Talihina; Wister at Quinton; Cameron at Braggs.