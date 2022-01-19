Calendar of events 1-19-2022

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.

Wednesday

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

Funeral service for Faye McKinny

Thursday

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Funeral service for Sam Moore

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

HUA and city council meeting

High school basketball: LeFlore County Tournament

Friday

Memorial services for Ronald Edwards

High school basketball: LCT

Saturday

Funeral service for Iona Parker

Funeral service for Sierra Darneal

LCT finals at Talihina.

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Tuesday

High school basketball: Arkoma at Keota; Haileyville at Bokoshe; Pocola at Heavener; LeFlore at Whitesboro; Poteau at Checotah; Hartshorne at Talihina; Wister at Quinton; Cameron at Braggs.