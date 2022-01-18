Service planned for Sam Moore

SPIRO – Funeral service for Sam Moore, 93 of Spiro is 11 a.m. Thursday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro, with Reverend Vernon Stone officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born Nov. 4, 1928 in Sheridan, Arkansas to Nancy A (Smith) Moore and Andrew Cleveland Moore and passed away Jan. 17, 2022 in Spiro.

