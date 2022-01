Partly cloudy and warm again Tuesday before another cold front arrives Wednesday.

The high will be 63 degrees, with a low of 46 degrees.

Monday’s high was 55, with a low of 29.

Sunrise is 7:25 a.m. Sunset is 5:32 p.m.

Average temperatures for Jan. 18 are a high of 51, and a low of 29.

Record temperatures for the date were 76 in 1951 and -17 in 1930.

On Jan. 18, 2021, the high was 63 with a low of 48.