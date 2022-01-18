| logout
Commissioners’ agenda 1-18-2022
POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting 9 a.m. Tuesday in the office of the board of county commissioners.
Here is the agenda:
- Call to order.
- Minutes of previous meeting.
- Purchase orders/payroll.
- Bonds
- Monthly fee reports.
- Transfer of appropriations.
- Blanket purchase orders.
- Old business.
- Current bridge and road projects.
- Contract labor/service agreements.
- Burn ban.
- Old/new business and or pay estimates for Conser Road Projects.
- Consider and possibly approve receiving and requisitioning officers’ list as submitted by the LeFlore County Detention Center removing Joyce Piguet and appointing Nikki Walker as receiving officer.
- Consider and possibly approve resolutions disposing of equipment to benefit the LeFlore County Clerk’s office.
- Consider and possibly approve public health resolution allowing county treasurer to reinvest surplus funds for January, 2022.
- Discuss and possibly approve resolution disposing of printer from highway district #2 inventory.
- Discuss and possibly approve receiving and requisitioning officers’ list as submitted by Court Clerk Melba Hall adding Loni Chandler to requisitioning officer and LaDonna (Donna) Jordan as receiving officer.
- Consider and possibly approve appointment of Renee Walker as first deputy to the court clerk’s office.
- Consider and possibly approve appointment of Sadie Douchette as first deputy to the county assessor’s office.
- Meet with Assessor Gaylon E. Freeman for discussion with possible action regarding tax liability for leased Caterpillar road grader.
- Tabled: Meet with Romaine Campanies representative Stewart Mayfield to discuss with possibly approval purchase of sanitizing equipment for county courthouse.
- Tabled: Discuss and possibly approve resolutions to create and maintain a county reward fund for littering offenses collections.
- Adjourn.