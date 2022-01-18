Calendar of events 1-18-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.
Tuesday
County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Funeral service for Duane Wiley
Funeral service for Alice Williams
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
High school basketball: LeFlore County Tournament
Wednesday
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC
Funeral service for Faye McKinny
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
HUA and city council meeting
High school basketball: LeFlore County Tournament
Friday
Memorial services for Ronald Edwards
High school basketball: LCT
Saturday
Funeral service for Sierra Darneal
LCT finals at Talihina.
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.