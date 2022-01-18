Calendar of events 1-18-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.

Tuesday

County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Funeral service for Duane Wiley

Funeral service for Alice Williams

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

High school basketball: LeFlore County Tournament

Wednesday

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

Funeral service for Faye McKinny

Thursday

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

HUA and city council meeting

High school basketball: LeFlore County Tournament

Friday

Memorial services for Ronald Edwards

High school basketball: LCT

Saturday

Funeral service for Sierra Darneal

LCT finals at Talihina.

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.