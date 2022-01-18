Annual report shows increase in voter registration

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Election Board released its annual voter registration report Tuesday showing 2,218,374 Oklahomans are registered to vote. Oklahoma’s official voter registration statistics are counted every year on January 15.

According to Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax, the largest number of Oklahoma’s voters are Republicans, who make up 50.6% of registered voters. Democrats are the second-largest party with 31.4% of registered voters.

Meanwhile, both the Libertarian Party (which gained recognition in 2016) and Independent voters have seen steady growth the past two years. Libertarians account for less than 1% of Oklahoma voters and Independents (those with no party affiliation) round out the total with 17.2% of registered voters.

The State Election Board reminds Oklahomans that it is easy to register to vote in Oklahoma. Eligible applicants can fill out an application using the OK Voter Portal registration “wizard” or download a Voter Registration Application from the State Election Board website. Applications are also available at all seventy-seven (77) County Election Boards, most tag agencies, post offices, and libraries. The next voter registration deadline is March 21.

Current voters who need to make changes to their registration can update their address (within the same county) and party affiliation online using the OK Voter Portal or by submitting a new Voter Registration Application to their County Election Board.

For more information on voter registration or to view historical voter registration statistics, visit our website at oklahoma.gov/elections.