2022 LCT opens
By CRAIG HALL
Day 1 of the 2022 LeFlore County Tournament is in the books as the top three teams in both divisions open play in the tournament Tuesday.
All the higher seeds won their openers.
Tuesday’s schedule:
Boys
Winner’s bracket
At Talihina
Panama vs. LeFlore 8:30 p.m.
At Wister
Poteau vs. Spiro 8:30 p.m.
At Howe
Howe vs. Wister 8:30 p.m.
At Panama
Heavener vs. Pocola 8:30 p.m.
Consolation
At Wister
Cameron vs. Bokoshe 5:30 p.m.
Girls
Winner’s bracket
At Howe
Howe vs. Panama 7 p.m.
At Talihina
LeFlore vs. Whitesboro
At Wister
Heavener vs. Poteau 7 p.m.
At Panama
Spiro vs. Pocola 7 p.m.
Consolation
At Wister
Arkoma vs. Bokoshe 4 p.m.
Monday’s scores
Boys
Poteau 76, Cameron 24
Heavener 53, Talihina 44
LeFlore 67, Arkoma 56
Spiro 67, Bokoshe 13
Wister 69, Whitesboro 34
Girls
LeFlore 48, Arkoma 16
Panama 49, Cameron 30
Spiro 64, Wister 41
Poteau 54, Talihina 26