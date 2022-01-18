2022 LCT opens

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By CRAIG HALL

Day 1 of the 2022 LeFlore County Tournament is in the books as the top three teams in both divisions open play in the tournament Tuesday.

All the higher seeds won their openers.

boys lct after day 1

girls LCT after day 1

Tuesday’s schedule:

Boys

Winner’s bracket

At Talihina

Panama vs. LeFlore 8:30 p.m.

At Wister

Poteau vs. Spiro 8:30 p.m.

At Howe

Howe vs. Wister 8:30 p.m.

At Panama

Heavener vs. Pocola 8:30 p.m.

Consolation

At Wister

Cameron vs. Bokoshe 5:30 p.m.

Girls

Winner’s bracket

At Howe

Howe vs. Panama 7 p.m.

At Talihina

LeFlore vs. Whitesboro

At Wister

Heavener vs. Poteau 7 p.m.

At Panama

Spiro vs. Pocola 7 p.m.

Consolation

At Wister

Arkoma vs. Bokoshe 4 p.m.

Monday’s scores

Boys

Poteau 76, Cameron 24

Heavener 53, Talihina 44

LeFlore 67, Arkoma 56

Spiro 67, Bokoshe 13

Wister 69, Whitesboro 34

Girls

LeFlore 48, Arkoma 16

Panama 49, Cameron 30

Spiro 64, Wister 41

Poteau 54, Talihina 26