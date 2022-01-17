Service set for Faye McKinney

SPIRO – Funeral service for Faye McKinney, 104, of Spiro is 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro with Reverend Vernon Stone officiating. Burial will follow at Old Cache Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

She was born Oct. 6, 1917 in Keota to Eligah and Amy Lavertte (Owen) Whittiker and passed away Jan. 15, 2022 in Spiro.

Read the full story on our newsletter https://heavenerledger.substack.com/p/ledger-newsletter-1-18-2022. Subscribe to the newsletter for only $5 a month or $50 a year.