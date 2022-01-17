Obituary for Billy Jack Pierce

POTEAU – Billy Jack Pierce, 94, passed away Saturday, and was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Myrtle Iva (Beaty) and Edwin Jameson Pierce Oct. 15, 1927.

Bill graduated from Fort Smith High School in 1944.He served in the US Coast Guard. He attended the University of Arkansas, where he played trombone for the Marching Razorbacks. He completed his training at the Spartan School of Aeronautics and was employed by the US Weather Bureau as a meteorologist in Lubbock, Texas.

He married Patricia Louise Pettigrew Dec. 10, 1947. He served as a bookkeeper for Arkansas Freight Lines (now ABF). In 1955 he bought an interest in Turman Buick Co., which became Turman- Pierce. His affiliation as a Goodyear dealer, also gave him the opportunity to travel globally. He opened Pierce Tire Center in 1987. Bill was very active in the Poteau Community. He was past president of the Chamber of Commerce as well as the Kiwanis Club. He was a Shriner and a member of United Commercial Travelers in Fort Smith. He was an initial Stockholder of Poteau State Bank. Bill was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church in Poteau. Among his bigger interests were traveling and following the Razorbacks. He and his wife we charter members of the Arkansas Roadhogs. He loved taking his family to Grand Cayman for family retreats and attended Rotary Club when he was there. He considered Grand Cayman as his ‘home away from home’.

Bill leaves three children Linda Winton and husband Gary of Lake Tenkiller, Jean-Anne Shankle, Bill C. Pierce and wife Brenda, all of Poteau; three grandchildren Lance Owen of Evergreen, Colorado, Steve Winton and Carrie of St. Louis, Missouri and Katie Stubbs and Zach of McAlester; three great grandchildren; other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Louise; his parents;, and a sister, Mae Pierce Sias of DeLand, Florida.

Due to COVID risks, there will be a private family service.

Please feel free to sign the book at the funeral home or leave messages of condolence on the funeral home website.