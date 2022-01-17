| logout
LeFlore County weather 1-17-2022
Clear skies and a much nicer day Monday in LeFlore County.
The high will be 52 degrees, with a low of 32 degrees.
Sunday’s high was 35, with a low of 25.
Sunrise is 7:25 a.m. Monday. Sunset is 5:32 p.m.
Average temperatures for Jan. 17 are a high of 51 and a low of 29.
Record high for the date was 72 in 1974. The record low was 0 in 1930.
On Jan. 17, 2021 the high was 53, with a low of 30.