LCT past champions By Craig Hall | January 17, 2022 | 0 Past LeFlore County Tournament Final Scores (1) Posted in Sports, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts 2022 basketball LCT starts Monday January 17, 2022 | No Comments » OSU wins at No. 1 Baylor January 16, 2022 | No Comments » Garland helps Cavs beat Thunder January 16, 2022 | No Comments » Heavener boys win jh LCT January 15, 2022 | No Comments » Tech beats Oklahoma State January 14, 2022 | No Comments »