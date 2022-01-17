Class A, B districts set by OSSAA

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

District basketball tournaments have been released by the OSSAA for Class A and B schools.

In Class A, Area III Arkoma is hosting a district tournament, which also includes Keota and Gore. The regionals will be held at Konawa with the area site at Kellyville.

In Area IV, Talihina is at the Red Oak district along with the hosts and Gans. The top two teams advance to the sub-site, also at Red Oak. The regional main site is at Quinton. The area site has not been determined.

The Class B Area IV includes LeFlore, which is at a district at Calvin, along with the hosts, Buffalo Valley and Indianola. The regionals will be held at Moss with the area at Wilburton.

Whitesboro is hosting a district tournament, which will include Haileyville, Moyers and Boswell. The regional sub-site is at Kiowa with the regional main site at at Stringtown with the area at Wilburton.

Cameron and Bokoshe have been assigned to a district tournament at McCurtain, along with the hosts and Battiest. The regionals are also at Stringtown with the area tournament at Wilburton.