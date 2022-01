If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

POTEAU – The Carl Albert State College board of regents will meet 1 p.m. Tuesday in the F.L. Holton Business Center, regents’ room at CASC.

The agenda can be seen here: POST-Agenda-2022-JANUARY-18.