2022 basketball LCT starts Monday

The 2022 basketball LeFlore County Tournament is scheduled to tip-off Monday with games at Howe, Panama, Talihina and Wister.

The top four seeds received a bye and do not play until Tuesday.

Here is the schedule for Monday:

boys lct bracket

Boys

at Talihina

Bokoshe vs. Spiro 5:30 p.m.

Heavener vs. Talihina 8:30 p.m.

at Howe

LeFlore vs. Arkoma 8:30 p.m.

At Panama

Poteau vs. Cameron 8:30

At Wister

Wister vs. Whitesboro 7:30 p.m.

girls LCT bracket

Girls

At Talihina

Bokoshe vs. Whitesboro 4 p.m.

Poteau vs. Talihina 6 p.m.

At Wister

Spiro vs. Wister 6 p.m.

At Panama

Panama vs. Cameron 7 p.m.

At Howe

LeFlore vs. Arkoma 7 p.m.