2022 basketball LCT starts Monday
The 2022 basketball LeFlore County Tournament is scheduled to tip-off Monday with games at Howe, Panama, Talihina and Wister.
The top four seeds received a bye and do not play until Tuesday.
Here is the schedule for Monday:
Boys
at Talihina
Bokoshe vs. Spiro 5:30 p.m.
Heavener vs. Talihina 8:30 p.m.
at Howe
LeFlore vs. Arkoma 8:30 p.m.
At Panama
Poteau vs. Cameron 8:30
At Wister
Wister vs. Whitesboro 7:30 p.m.
Girls
At Talihina
Bokoshe vs. Whitesboro 4 p.m.
Poteau vs. Talihina 6 p.m.
At Wister
Spiro vs. Wister 6 p.m.
At Panama
Panama vs. Cameron 7 p.m.
At Howe
LeFlore vs. Arkoma 7 p.m.