LeFlore County weather 1-16-2022

Cloudy skies early with clouds clearing away throughout the day.

The high will be 45 degrees, with a low of 27 degrees.

Saturday’s high was 32, with a low of 28. A total of .16 inches of rain was recorded, bringing the monthly total to .74 inches. Average precipitation for January is 2.11 inches.

Average temperatures for Jan. 16 are a high of 50, with a low of 29.

Records for the date were a high of 75 in 1943. The record low was 7 in 1977.

On Jan. 16, 2021, the high was 48, and the low was 33.

