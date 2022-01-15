Winter weather advisory issued

A winter weather advisory is in effect until midnight Saturday.

Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are also expected.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds in conjunction with snowfall could result in briefly restricted visibilities, as well as some blowing and drifting across roadways. Motorists are urged to use caution while driving.

For current wind conditions in Oklahoma, call (844) 465-4997 or go to okroads.org.

