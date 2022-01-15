Obituary for Duane Wiley

Duane Wiley, 65, of Heavener was born March 26, 1956 in Heavener to William Henry and Cora Marie (Ellis) Wiley and passed away Jan. 11, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with Brother Mark Morris officiating. Burial will follow in the Hontubby Cemetery under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Duane was a longtime resident of the area and a 1974 graduate of Heavener High School. He married the love of his life, Donna on July 4, 1976 and they have been married for 45 years. He had a passion for woodworking. Duane loved to combine his wood working with other materials to create furniture, wall hangings, and jewelry. His pieces will be cherished and enjoyed by family and friends in their homes. Duane also enjoyed doing automotive painting, hunting, ATV riding, and singing songs that he wrote himself. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all whom loved and knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Donna Wiley, of the home; two daughters Kandy Neilson and husband Leland of Great Bend, Kansas, and Kristy Tammen and husband Travis of Great Bend, Kansas; two sisters Phyllis Sanders of Waldron, Arkansas, and Christine D’Arrigo of Quincy, Massachusetts; two brothers Donald Wiley of Beatty, Nevada and Vester Wiley of Fanshawe; nine grandchildren Jacob Robertson, Brittany Robertson Neilson, Lee Neilson, Eric Neilson, Braeden Tadlock, Jackson Tadlock, Skylar Tammen, Kara Tammen, and Kenzlee Tammen; one great-grandson, Grayson Phelps; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loved ones, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents William Henry and Cora Marie (Ellis) Wiley; three brothers Fred Wiley, James Wiley and Lee Wiley; and two sisters Wanda Vitug and Montessa Wiley.

Pallbearers are Johnny Janway, Scotty Janway, Jason Janway, Clyde Naylor, Jason Robertson and Tim McClain.

Honorary pallbearers are Johnny Rodgers and Johnny Dehart.

Viewing is from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. The family will visit with friends Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

To sign Duane’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.