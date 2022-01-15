LeFlore County weather 1-15-2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Snow is expected Saturday in LeFlore County and a winter weather advisory has been issued. A mixture of snow and rain is also expected Saturday night. The total accumulation could be up to 3 inches.

The high will be 36 degrees, with a low of 27 degrees.

Friday’s high was 61 with a low of 35.

Sunrise Saturday is 7:26 a.m. Sunset is 5:30 p.m.

Average temperatures for Jan. 15 are a high of 50, with a low of 28.

Records for the date were a high of 79 in 1932. The record low was 9 in 1979.

On Jan. 15, 2021, the high was 44, with a low of 32.