LeFlore County weather 1-15-2021
Snow is expected Saturday in LeFlore County and a winter weather advisory has been issued. A mixture of snow and rain is also expected Saturday night. The total accumulation could be up to 3 inches.
The high will be 36 degrees, with a low of 27 degrees.
Friday’s high was 61 with a low of 35.
Sunrise Saturday is 7:26 a.m. Sunset is 5:30 p.m.
Average temperatures for Jan. 15 are a high of 50, with a low of 28.
Records for the date were a high of 79 in 1932. The record low was 9 in 1979.
On Jan. 15, 2021, the high was 44, with a low of 32.