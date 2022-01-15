Calendar of events 1-15-2022

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.

Saturday

Funeral service for Willette Turner

Service for Bryan Colbert

Memorial service for Peggy Martin

Monday

County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

High school basketball: LeFlore County Tournament

Tuesday

Funeral service for Duane Wiley

Funeral service for Alice Williams

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

High school basketball: LeFlore County Tournament

Thursday

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

HUA and city council meeting

High school basketball: LeFlore County Tournament

Friday

High school basketball: LCT