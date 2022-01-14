Thunder run past Nets, 130-109

By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden had the look of a man who needed rest, even before explaining how he felt.

“Tired,” he said. “Exhausted.”

That wasn’t because he just played a basketball game.

The Nets are worn down from a rough stretch of travel, then were beaten down by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, Lu Dort scored 27 points and the Thunder ran by the Nets 130-109 on Thursday night.

