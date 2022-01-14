Tech beats Oklahoma State

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor had 17 points and No. 19 Texas Tech backed up its consecutive wins over Top 10 teams with a 78-57 victory over Oklahoma State in a makeup game Thursday night.

Texas Tech (13-3, 3-1 Big 12) never trailed two nights after its 65-62 win at top-ranked Baylor that ended the nation’s longest winning streak at 21 games. The Red Raiders beat then-No. 6 Kansas in their previous home game last Saturday.

Read the full story on our newsletter HERE Subscribe to the newsletter for only $5 a month or $50 a year.