Tech beats Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State’s Tyreek Smith (23) looks to pass the ball around Texas Tech’s Adonis Arms (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor had 17 points and No. 19 Texas Tech backed up its consecutive wins over Top 10 teams with a 78-57 victory over Oklahoma State in a makeup game Thursday night.

Texas Tech (13-3, 3-1 Big 12) never trailed two nights after its 65-62 win at top-ranked Baylor that ended the nation’s longest winning streak at 21 games. The Red Raiders beat then-No. 6 Kansas in their previous home game last Saturday.

