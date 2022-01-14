LeFlore County weather 1-14-2022

Nice conditions for most of the day Friday, before a cold front arrives, bringing a mixture of light rain and snow overnight.

The National Weather Service issued a storm warning for tonight and Saturday.

The high will be 62 degrees with a low of 32 degrees.

Thursday’s high was 69 with a low of 33.

Sunrise Friday is 7:26 a.m. Sunset is 5:29 p.m.

