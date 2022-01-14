Calendar of events 1-14-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.

Friday

Graveside services for Helen Forest

Services set for Kitty Francis

High school basketball: Arkoma at Gans; Heavener at Stigler; Hartshorne at Pocola; Muldrow at Spiro; Talihina at Wilburton.

Read the full story on our newsletter HERE Subscribe to the newsletter for only $5 a month or $50 a year.