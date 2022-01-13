 Skip to content

Today in history 1-13-2022

Waves batter the sides of the SS. America, which arrived in the New York City on Jan. 13, 1947 after being delayed two days on its crossing from Europe. The America was one of many ships that were hampered by heavy seas and gales accelerated by very deep low pressure areas that ranged from Iceland to Greenland. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press

Today is Thursday, Jan. 13, the 13th day of 2022. There are 352 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 13, 2021, President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House over the violent Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol, becoming the only president to be twice impeached; ten Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach Trump on a charge of “incitement of insurrection.” (Trump would again be acquitted by the Senate in a vote after his term was over.)

