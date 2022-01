PANAMA – Funeral services for Willette June Turner, 79, of Panama are 2 p.m. Saturday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Lynn Bullard officiating. Burial will follow at the Oakland Cemetery.

She passed away Jan. 11, 2022 in Poteau, and was born Sept. 6, 1942 in Poteau to Bethel and Faye (Boyd) Bates.

