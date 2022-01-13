Calendar of events 1-13-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.

Thursday

Kiwanis Club meets noon at Western Sizzlin’

Memorial service planned for David Cox

Funeral service for Pat Dowden

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

High school basketball: Gans at Bokoshe; Cameron at Cave Springs; Red Oak at Whitesboro.

