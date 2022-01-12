Obituary for Joetta Hall

Joetta Modine Hall, 78, of Pocola, passed away Jan. 11, 2022 in Van Buren, Arkansas, and was born Aug. 25, 1943 in Weeks, Arkansas. to the late Fred and Laura (Stephens) Stafford. She was retired from Klein Tools in Fort Smith, and loved gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband. J.W. Hall; a son, John Anthony Hall; four sisters Laura Geraldine, Wynona Evans, Aylene Martindale and Glenda Griffin; and three brothers Fred, Sam, and Bob Stafford.

She is survived by a daughter, Sandra Hall and companion Marshall Trawick of Welcome, North Carolina; a son Tommy Hall and wife Laura of Uniontown, Arkansas; three sisters Maggie Scott and husband Kelly, Freda Pierce, and Sandra Leonard and husband John; a brother Gary Stafford and wife Linda; three grandchildren Sarah Gunlock and husband Eric, John Hall, and Jessica Trawick; and two great-grandchildren Brooke and Makayla Melson.

Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren. Memorial service and interment of ashes will be held at a later date.