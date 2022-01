SPIRO – Memorial service for David Howard Cox, 57 of Spiro is 1 p.m. Thursday at Unite Church in Spiro with Brother Russell Mangum officiating. Cremation is under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born Sept. 20, 1964 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Sue (Richmond) Cox and Howard Cox and passed away Dec. 31, 2021 in Spiro.

Read the full story on our newsletter HERE Subscribe to the newsletter for only $5 a month or $50 a year.