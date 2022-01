By The Associated Press

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 11, the 11th day of 2022. There are 354 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 11, 1908, President Theodore Roosevelt proclaimed the Grand Canyon National Monument (it became a national park in 1919).

