Services planned for Helen Forrest

POTEAU – Graveside services for Helen DeVearl Creager Forrest, 92, of Poteau, are 11 a.m. Friday at the Fairview Cemetery in Panama with Keith Williams officiating.

She passed away Dec. 20, 2021 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and was born to Ralph and Dollie Plott Creager in Harrison, Arkansas.



Surviving family members are her daughter Victoria and her husband Bill of Centennial, Wyoming and Morristown, Arizona; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and her sister, Dixie Abernathy of Panama.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan; and a son, Michael.