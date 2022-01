POTEAU – Memorial services for Margaret “Peggy” Marie Martin, 78, of Poteau are 11 a.m. Saturday at Faith Community Church of the Nazarene in Poteau.

She passed away Friday at her home, and was born July 22, 1943 in Topeka, Kansas to James Harley and Inez Winnafred (Foulke) Hart.

Read the full story on our newsletter HERE Subscribe to the newsletter for only $5 a month or $50 a year.