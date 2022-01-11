Service planned for Bryan Colbert

FORT COFFEE – Funeral service for Bryan Lorenzo Colbert, 43 of Fort Coffee is 11 a.m. Saturday at the Victory Worship Center in Spiro with Reverend Wesley Hooks officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Coffee Cemetery in Fort Coffee, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born Dec. 9, 1978 in Houston, Texas to Anita Mae (Nero) Rucker and Anthony Charles Colbert and passed away Jan. 5, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

