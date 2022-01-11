Georgia wins championship by beating Alabama

By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Confetti rained down on Georgia. The Bulldogs fans chanted “Kir-by, Kir-by!”

Four decades of pent-up emotion were unleashed Monday night as the Bulldogs snapped a frustrating national championship drought by vanquishing their nemesis.

Stetson Bennett delivered the biggest throws of his storybook career and Georgia’s defense sealed the sweetest victory in program history, beating Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff for its first title in 41 years.

Subscribers can read the full story on our newsletter HERE Subscribe to the newsletter for only $5 a month or $50 a year.