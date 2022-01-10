Poteau School Board agenda 1-10-2022

The Poteau School Board will meet in a regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday at the Bert Corr Administration Building at 100 Mockingbird Lane in Poteau.

Here is the agenda:

Invocation. CALL TO ORDER AND ROLL CALL OF MEMBERS.

RECOGNITION OF GUESTS.



COMMENTS FROM THE PUBLIC.

ALL THE FOLLOWING ITEMS, WHICH CONCERN REPORTS AND ITEMS OF A ROUTINE NATURE NORMALLY APPROVED AT BOARD MEETINGS, WILL BE APPROVED BY ONE VOTE UNLESS ANY BOARD MEMBER DESIRES TO HAVE A SEPARATE VOTE ON ANY OR ALL OF THESE ITEMS. THE CONSENT AGENDA CONSISTS OF THE DISCUSSION, CONSIDERATION, AND APPROVAL OF THE FOLLOWING ITEMS:

Minutes of the Regular Board Meeting December 14, 2021. Financial Reports. Encumbrances. Change Orders

Item – – DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION ON THE REOPENING GUIDELINES.

Item — DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE ACTIVITY FUND RAISER/S FOR THE 2021-2022 SCHOOL YEAR.

Information – By law all Activity Fund Raisers are to be approved by the Board of Education. Poteau School District Fund Raisers for the 2021-2022 school year will be presented. More information will be provided in the meeting.

Recommendation – The Board vote to approve the Poteau School District Fund Raiser/s for the 2021-2022 school year.

Item – DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE AN OUT OF STATE ACTIVITY TRIP.

Information – The PHS Track team is requesting permission to attend an indoor track meet in Fayetteville, Ar. Saturday, Jan. 15th 2022.

Recommendation – The Board approve the PHS Track Team request.

NEW BUSINESS.

SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT.

Building Construction Update. Teacher of the Year.

Proposed Executive Session to: (1.) Discuss, employ, re-employ/not employ, or table consideration on personnel for 2021-2022 school year; to accept or not accept personnel resignation/s, so the board can return to Open Session and vote to employ, re-employ/not employ, or table employment on personnel listed and accept or not accept resignation/s for positions listed. (25 O.S., Section 307 (B) (1) and (7).

Vote to convene into Executive Session.

Discuss the resignation(s) of employee(s) and any resignation/s submitted since the posting of the Agenda.

Soledad Chavez – Para

Justin Harris – PHS Custodian

Discuss the employment of:

Monty Guthrie – Assistant Superintendent

Melanie Dailey – PHS Custodian

Acknowledge that the board has returned from Executive Session to Open Session.

Executive Session Compliance Statement by Board President.

Vote to approve any resignation(s) of employee(s) and any resignations submitted since the posting of the Agenda.

Soledad Chavez – Para

Justin Harris – PHS Custodian

Vote to approve the employment of the following:

Monty Guthrie – Assistant Superintendent

Melanie Dailey – PHS Custodian