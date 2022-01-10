Poteau School Board agenda 1-10-2022
The Poteau School Board will meet in a regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday at the Bert Corr Administration Building at 100 Mockingbird Lane in Poteau.
Here is the agenda:
- Invocation.
- CALL TO ORDER AND ROLL CALL OF MEMBERS.
- RECOGNITION OF GUESTS.
- COMMENTS FROM THE PUBLIC.
- ALL THE FOLLOWING ITEMS, WHICH CONCERN REPORTS AND ITEMS OF A ROUTINE NATURE NORMALLY APPROVED AT BOARD MEETINGS, WILL BE APPROVED BY ONE VOTE UNLESS ANY BOARD MEMBER DESIRES TO HAVE A SEPARATE VOTE ON ANY OR ALL OF THESE ITEMS. THE CONSENT AGENDA CONSISTS OF THE DISCUSSION, CONSIDERATION, AND APPROVAL OF THE FOLLOWING ITEMS:
- Minutes of the Regular Board Meeting December 14, 2021.
- Financial Reports.
- Encumbrances.
- Change Orders
- Item – – DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION ON THE REOPENING GUIDELINES.
- Item — DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE ACTIVITY FUND RAISER/S FOR THE 2021-2022 SCHOOL YEAR.
Information – By law all Activity Fund Raisers are to be approved by the Board of Education. Poteau School District Fund Raisers for the 2021-2022 school year will be presented. More information will be provided in the meeting.
Recommendation – The Board vote to approve the Poteau School District Fund Raiser/s for the 2021-2022 school year.
- Item – DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE AN OUT OF STATE ACTIVITY TRIP.
Information – The PHS Track team is requesting permission to attend an indoor track meet in Fayetteville, Ar. Saturday, Jan. 15th 2022.
Recommendation – The Board approve the PHS Track Team request.
- NEW BUSINESS.
- SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT.
- Building Construction Update.
- Teacher of the Year.
- Proposed Executive Session to: (1.) Discuss, employ, re-employ/not employ, or table consideration on personnel for 2021-2022 school year; to accept or not accept personnel resignation/s, so the board can return to Open Session and vote to employ, re-employ/not employ, or table employment on personnel listed and accept or not accept resignation/s for positions listed. (25 O.S., Section 307 (B) (1) and (7).
- Vote to convene into Executive Session.
- Discuss the resignation(s) of employee(s) and any resignation/s submitted since the posting of the Agenda.
Soledad Chavez – Para
Justin Harris – PHS Custodian
- Discuss the employment of:
Monty Guthrie – Assistant Superintendent
Melanie Dailey – PHS Custodian
- Acknowledge that the board has returned from Executive Session to Open Session.
- Executive Session Compliance Statement by Board President.
- Vote to approve any resignation(s) of employee(s) and any resignations submitted since the posting of the Agenda.
Soledad Chavez – Para
Justin Harris – PHS Custodian
- Vote to approve the employment of the following:
Monty Guthrie – Assistant Superintendent
Melanie Dailey – PHS Custodian
- Adjourn.