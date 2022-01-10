Obituary for Patricia Dowden

Patricia Jo (Elcan) Dowden was born April 11, 1941 in Conway, Arkansas to Joe and Christine (McKissack) Elcan. She departed this life, surrounded by her family, on Jan. 8, 2022 in Heavener.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Ricky Huggins officiating. Interment will follow in Heavener Memorial Park under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Pat graduated from Waldo High School in Waldo, Arkansas in 1959. She was selected to be the Arkansas Dairy Princess in 1959 and represented Arkansas in the national pageant in Scottsdale, Arizona. She attended the University of Arkansas for three years and was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. She and Hal were married on June 17, 1962 and she then attended the Texas Women’s University in Denton, Texas, while Hal attended mortuary school in Dallas, Texas. She received a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Texas Women’s University in 1963. She earned her Master’s Degree from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah in 1989 attending Northeastern at the same time that her son, David Dowden attended.

Her work life included keeping the books at the Dowden Funeral Home in Heavener, being manager of the Heavener Chamber of Commerce for several years, working at Carl Albert State College as a counselor, Director of Federal Programs and Director of Special Events for the college. She was in charge of the Presidents’ Lecture Series and led the events hosting Presidents Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford and George Bush, Sr. She retired from Carl Albert State College in 1998. She and Hal were owners of the Dowden Funeral Home in Heavener for many years.

Pat and Hal moved to Heavener in 1963. Pat became involved in community activities, serving on various committees, leading a Brownie Scout Troop, a Cub Scout Troop, establishing the Heavener Junior Miss pageant and serving on the Heavener Library Board. She was a member of the PEO Sorority in Poteau.

Pat was a lifetime member of the Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, and served at FaithBridge United Methodist Church in Heavener for more than 58 years.

Pat was a woman of exceptional beauty, inside and out, and was a loving wife, mother and friend to many and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Hal Dowden, of the home; her daughter Christy Bovos and husband Marc of Poteau; her son David Dowden and wife Annmarie of Niceville, Florida; her grandchildren Matt Bovos and Mandy of Edmond, Hallie Bovos of Oklahoma City and Grace Dowden and Madeline (Maddy) Dowden of Niceville, Florida; two great-grandchildren Harper Bovos and Parker Bovos; her brother Chris Elcan and wife Becky of Innsbrook, Missouri; and many nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Christine Elcan; her brother, Frank Elcan and his wife, Angie.

Pallbearers are John Chitwood, Ray Luman, Kenny Pickle, Bill Lancaster, Jin Han and Mike Hahn.

Pat will lie in state from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in honor of Pat to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois, 60601.

The family will visit with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.