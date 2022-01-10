 Skip to content

Heavener School Board agenda 1-10-2022

| |

The Heavener School Board will meet in a regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday at the Glenn Scott Educational Center at 500 West Second Street, room 102.

Here is the agenda:

  1. Opening flag salute.
  2. Invocation.
  3. Call meeting to order and record members present.
  4. Principals’ report: Diane Cox, Jeremy Dyer, Grant Ralls.
  5. Superintendent’s report: Ed Wilson.
  6. Consent agenda.
  7. Approve or disapprove CDL bus drivers’ clearinghouse contract.
  8. Approve or disapprove health and wellness pandemic stipend in the amount of $263.61.
  9. Approve or disapprove resignations received by the superintendent.
  10. Proposed executive session to discuss student suspension appeal/student records and discuss the employment of temporary high school teacher assistant/tutor to complete the 2021-2022 school year. 25 OS 307 (B)(1)
  11. Acknowledge boards’ return to open session and president’s statement regarding items discussed in executive session.
  12. Approve or disapprove student suspension appeal.
  13. Approve or disapprove employment of temporary high school assistant/tutor to complete the 2021-2022 school year.
  14. New business.
  15. Approve or disapprove motion to adjourn meeting.
Posted in News, Top Stories

Leave a Comment