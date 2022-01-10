| logout
Heavener School Board agenda 1-10-2022
The Heavener School Board will meet in a regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday at the Glenn Scott Educational Center at 500 West Second Street, room 102.
Here is the agenda:
- Opening flag salute.
- Invocation.
- Call meeting to order and record members present.
- Principals’ report: Diane Cox, Jeremy Dyer, Grant Ralls.
- Superintendent’s report: Ed Wilson.
- Consent agenda.
- Approve or disapprove CDL bus drivers’ clearinghouse contract.
- Approve or disapprove health and wellness pandemic stipend in the amount of $263.61.
- Approve or disapprove resignations received by the superintendent.
- Proposed executive session to discuss student suspension appeal/student records and discuss the employment of temporary high school teacher assistant/tutor to complete the 2021-2022 school year. 25 OS 307 (B)(1)
- Acknowledge boards’ return to open session and president’s statement regarding items discussed in executive session.
- Approve or disapprove student suspension appeal.
- Approve or disapprove employment of temporary high school assistant/tutor to complete the 2021-2022 school year.
- New business.
- Approve or disapprove motion to adjourn meeting.