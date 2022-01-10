| logout
County calendar of events 1-10-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Funeral service for Kennith Blair
Memorial service for Johnnie Girl Martin Goodson
School board meetings
High school basketball: Wister at Arkoma.
