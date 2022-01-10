| logout
Agenda for commissioners’ meeting 1-10-2022
POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting 9 a.m. Monday in the office of the board of county commissioners.
Agenda
- Call to order.
- Minutes of previous meeting.
- Purchase orders/payroll.
- Bonds.
- Monthly fee reports.
- Transfer of appropriations.
- Blanket purchase orders.
- Old business.
- Current bridge and road projects.
- Contract labor/service agreements.
- Burn ban.
- Old/New business and/or pay estimates for Conser Road projects.
- Review with possible approval of Mesa Administration and registration report for election period ending Dec. 21, 2021.
- Consider and possibly approve Dec. 2021 fee report as submitted by county treasurer.
- Discuss and possibly approve resolution determining maximum monthly highway expenditures for Jan. 2022.
- Consider with possible approval of rewards for littering offenses resolution to establish county reward fund program.
- Consider and possibly approve resolution as to clarification that 285th Street in Cameron is not a designated county road.
- Meet with John Hambrick for discussion with possible action regarding personal and property tax assessments.
- Meet with Romaine Companies representative Steward Mayfield for discussion with possible action regarding disinfecting chemical treatments for the courthouse.
- Adjourn.