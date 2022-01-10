 Skip to content

Agenda for commissioners’ meeting 1-10-2022

| |
Courthouse

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting 9 a.m. Monday in the office of the board of county commissioners.

Agenda

  1. Call to order.
  2. Minutes of previous meeting.
  3. Purchase orders/payroll.
  4. Bonds.
  5. Monthly fee reports.
  6. Transfer of appropriations.
  7. Blanket purchase orders.
  8. Old business.
  9. Current bridge and road projects.
  10. Contract labor/service agreements.
  11. Burn ban.
  12. Old/New business and/or pay estimates for Conser Road projects.
  13. Review with possible approval of Mesa Administration and registration report for election period ending Dec. 21, 2021.
  14. Consider and possibly approve Dec. 2021 fee report as submitted by county treasurer.
  15. Discuss and possibly approve resolution determining maximum monthly highway expenditures for Jan. 2022.
  16. Consider with possible approval of rewards for littering offenses resolution to establish county reward fund program.
  17. Consider and possibly approve resolution as to clarification that 285th Street in Cameron is not a designated county road.
  18. Meet with John Hambrick for discussion with possible action regarding personal and property tax assessments.
  19. Meet with Romaine Companies representative Steward Mayfield for discussion with possible action regarding disinfecting chemical treatments for the courthouse.
  20. Adjourn.
Posted in News, Top Stories

Leave a Comment