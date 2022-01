POTEAU – Bonnie Lucille Mooneyham, 93, of Poteau passed away Saturday at her home, and was born Nov. 25, 1928 in Bokoshe to Hosesa and Ada Didway.

Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Oakland Cemetery Pavilion in Poteau with Rev. Tommy Brown and Rev. Michael Davidson officiating with interment to follow.

Subscribers can read the full story on our daily newsletter HERE Subscribe to the newsletter for only $5 a month or $50 a year.