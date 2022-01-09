LeFlore County weather 1-9-2022

Mostly cloudy skies with the temperatures dropping as a cold front moves through the area Sunday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 48 degrees, with a low of 23.

Saturday’s high was 49. The low was 45. A total of .04 inches of rain was recorded. The monthly total is now .56 inches. The January average precipitation total is 2.11 inches.

Sunrise Sunday is 7:27 a.m. Sunset is 5:24 p.m.

