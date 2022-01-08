Service planned for Kenneth Cosgrove

BOKOSHE – Funeral service for Kenneth Wayne Cosgrove, 49, of Bokoshe is 10 a.m. Saturday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro. Cremation will follow under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born Dec. 31, 1972 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Carl and Ann Cosgrove and passed away Jan. 2, 2022 in Bokoshe.

